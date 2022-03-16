Hucknall and Bulwell bakers reveal Easter 2022 range as popular favourites return

A firm favourite with people from across Hucknall and Bulwell, the bakery’s Easter range includes everything from chocolate bunnies to traditional Simnel cakes.

The popular hot cross bun loaf is set to return to stores after launching last year and there are also packs of four hot cross buns on the shelves.

Simnel is available to buy as a slice or a slab but for £13.95, shoppers can purchase a whole cake to share.

Birds has unveiled its range of treats for Easter

Chocoholics have plenty to choose from, with a selection of different sized Belgian chocolate rabbits ranging from 95p to £2.45, and chunky Easter lollipops.

A delicious orange chocolate carrot can be purchased alone or alongside one of the long-eared treats as part of its gift pack deal for £4.95.

Biscuit-fans aren’t forgotten either, with a pack of two shortbread bunnies and two styles of gingerbread rabbits on offer.

A limited edition Easter tart, which is the cheapest in the range at 75p, and a chocolate Easter cupcake finishes off the selection of sweet treats.

Birds has 62 stores across the region including in Hucknall and Bulwell, and many of the Easter bakes can also be ordered online and delivered to buyers’ homes using either the Birds By Post or Birds At Home delivery services.

Mike Holling, sales and marketing director at Birds, said: “Easter is known for bringing families together and indulging in delicious food, which are two things we love at Birds Bakery.

“We’ve seen that some retailers have dropped hot cross buns from their ranges this year but for us, they’re the star of the show.

"Celebrating Easter without hot cross buns is like Christmas with no mince pies – over the years our team have perfected our recipe, and we’re sure our hot cross buns will be a favourite with customers once more.

“We’re also excited to bring back our Simnel cake, which is a real highlight for anyone who loves baking.