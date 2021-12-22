The items were dropped off at special donation points located in all the group’s 262 stores – including three in Hucknall – up until December 3 as shoppers took on the challenge in these uncertain times to give children who may otherwise have gone without a gift to unwrap on Christmas Day.

Donations were also dropped off at the group’s 132 funeral homes, which includes homes in both Hucknall and Bulwell.

All of the presents have now been shared out via local charities, community groups, food banks and hospices who are handing them to as many children as possible to help spread much-needed festive cheer.

More than 10,000 toys were donated to Central England Co-ops Christmas appeal

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op chief executive said: “We cannot thank our members, customers and colleagues enough for supporting our Christmas Toy Appeal which will ensure thousands of children have a present to open on Christmas morning.”

Items donated during the appeal included puzzles, games, soft toys, books, art materials, dolls/figures and even skateboards and scooters.

Four special events were held across the country to coincide with the appeal, which saw the Co-op Christmas lorry stop off to take on donations from locals with festive fun and food on offer.

Major organisations supported by this year’s Christmas Toy Appeal included Rainbows Hospice who received a donation of toys for the third year running.

Kate Golding, head of organisational Giving at Rainbows, said: “At Rainbows, we can always put toys to good use for our children, young people and their siblings – not only at Christmas but throughout the year.

"Thank you so much to everyone who donated a toy, we really appreciate it.”

Central England Co-op’s purpose is to inspire communities to create a sustainable society for all.