Hucknall and Bulwell doughnut fans could strike gold this weekend

To celebrate National Doughnut Week, which starts today (Saturday), Birds is replacing the trademark cream filling in its caramel doughnut range with a ‘golden’ orange curd in a small number of doughnuts, turning them into a sought-after, prize-winning treat.

Two golden doughnuts will be available to find every day of Doughnut Week, hidden in the usual batch of caramel doughnuts in stores across the East Midlands – including Hucknall and Bulwell.

Anyone who bites into their treat and discovers the fruity filling will win a £10 voucher to spend at the popular bakery.

Mike Holling, sales & marketing director at Birds, and shop staff members prepare for National Doughnut Week.

All they have to do is take a picture of the golden filling and post it to Instagram or Facebook, tagging Birds Bakery and saying where and when the doughnut was purchased.

The first two special doughnuts will be in stores today (Saturday) with the last Golden Doughnuts being delivered on Saturday, May 14.

Winning pictures need to be posted before Saturday, May 21.

Mike Holling, sales and marketing director at Birds Bakery, said: “Our caramel doughnuts are one of our best-sellers – last year alone, we sold over 800,000 – so we thought it would be the perfect choice for our charity campaign.

“Shoppers across the East Midlands love our popular doughnut, and with the opportunity to win a voucher for more, we’re sure they’ll need no excuse to stock up over the next week.”

National Doughnut Week is a nation-wide initiative from The Children’s Trust, which supports children with brain injuries.

Birds raised a total of £12,500 during national doughnut week 2021 and has supported The Children’s Trust for more than 18 years.

Mike continued: “As well as our limited-edition golden doughnuts, we’re selling a selection of delicious flavours including a zesty Sicilian Lemon and classic jam version, alongside our special chocolate flake doughnut.

"Whichever flavour you choose, proceeds from every doughnut purchased during the week will go towards supporting a fantastic cause.”

Those finding a Golden Doughnut will need to post a picture to either Instagram or Facebook, tagging Birds Bakery:

Instagram: @birds_bakery.