Wow! What a response!

It was Halloween this week and up and down the country people enjoyed getting putting on the face paint, fake blood and transforming themselves into ghouls, ghosts, witches and pumpkins.

We asked you to send us snaps of your Halloween best and you responded magificently!

Here are some of the fantastic pictures you sent us.

1 . Halloween 2023 This adorable snap was sent in by Jodie Buckley

2 . Halloween 2023 Laura Hornby sent us this pic of her and her friend Karen

3 . Halloween 2023 Jodie Buckley's little one is not sure they like being a Halloween pumpkin!

4 . Halloween 2023 Frankenstein was a visitor to Cheryl Hibbard's house