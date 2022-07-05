Hucknall and Bulwell Forest fans can hit the back of the NET with special tram season ticket

NET is offering more good news for jubilant Forest fans ahead of the return to the Premier League with the launch of a new ‘Forest season tram ticket’, offering supporters unlimited tram travel on all home matchdays for the discounted price of £65 for adults or £45 for under-19s.

NET and Forest have joined forces to create the new ticket that will offer fans an affordable way to travel to all Premier League and cup home games next season.

Compared to buying a single tram ticket each matchday, the new ‘Forest’ ticket’ offers a 27 per cent discount – more than £23 of savings – for supporters – as Forest prepare for their first Premier League season in 23 years.

A tram will be decorated with images from the Forest promotion party in the Old Market Square

The new Forest season tram ticket is now available on the NETGO! app and at the NET Travel Centre.

In addition, to further celebrate Forest’s achievements in gaining promotion back to the Premier League and the massive boost it has given the city, images from the club’s promotion celebration event with fans and residents in Old Market Square will also be featured on the side of a tram.

Alison Sweeney, Tramlink head of marketing, said: “With huge savings and unlimited travel on Forest matchdays, the new ‘Forest season tram ticket’ is a top-flight offer, fit for the Premier League.

"Forest’s amazing achievements have been a huge boost for the whole city, so we’re delighted to launch these special fares to show our support for the club and its fans as they begin their Premier League journey.”

Nicholas Randall QC, Nottingham Forest chairman, added: "We can’t wait to welcome fans back to the City Ground for our return to the Premier League in August, so we’re delighted to team up with NET to make travelling to our home games even better value.