Hucknall and Bulwell funeral firm features on Stacey Dooley series on BBC1 tonight

The TV documentary maker spent four weeks with the Nottinghamshire firm making the programme, in which she got involved in every aspect of what the business was about from arranging funerals to making coffins, embalming and headstones.

In doing so, she also faced her own fear of death head-on.

Posting on their Facebook page, AW Lymn said: “Tonight is the long-awaited debut of Stacey Dooley: Inside the Undertakers, which was filmed exclusively at AW Lymn.

Stacey Dooley's documentary Inside the Undertakers - filmed with AW Lymn, airs tonight on BBC1. Photo: Getty Images

"A heartfelt thanks to our whole team, who worked so hard to show Stacey and her team exactly what happens in the world of funeral directing.

"All of the team members featured did a wonderful job and we are so proud of you for showing our profession in such an esteemed light.