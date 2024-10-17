Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fashion designer Sir Paul Smith has become the latest Nottingham star to receive the honour of having a Nottingham Express Transit (NET) tram named after him.

The commemorative renaming comes in celebration of Sir Paul’s career which spans more than 50 years, following the opening of his first ever store in Nottingham in 1970 and has grown to include more than 130 shops across the globe.

Sir Paul has become a trailblazing British designer whose work influences both fashion and popular culture.

His colourful Signature Stripe design is now instantly recognisable, featuring heavily within his own fashion house as well as locally.

Nottingham fashion designer Sir Paul Smith has had an NET tram named after him. Photo: Submitted

In 2013 he designed the tie for Beeston Fields school and in 2006 Nottingham’s Broadway Cinema opened a Paul Smith Auditorium, filled with striped seats.

Sir Paul said: “Coming back home to Nottingham is always a joy and especially for the honour of having a tram named after you.

"This city is where it all began for me and my career and I feel incredibly lucky to be recognised in this way.

"I’m proud to say my business still employs a lot of people in Nottingham, I hope they and all those living in or visiting the city enjoy taking a ride on my tram and exploring all it has to offer.”

Sir Paul joins many other notable Nottingham people who have also had a tram named after them, including actress Vicky McClure, cricketer Stuart Broad and football star Mary Earps, who unveiled her named tram last December.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “Naming our trams has always been a fantastic way for us to honour the success of people from our city, and Sir Paul is the perfect candidate for this high accolade.

“His creative contribution is truly something to be celebrated and even now, 50 years since launching his career, The Paul Smith Willoughby House flagship store is a key part of Nottingham’s retail offering.

“As such a key part of Nottingham life, we know how important it is for us to ensure that each of our trams reflect local people who have gone on to achieve brilliant things, and we understand the importance of this practice to the city.

"We’re continuing to review our renaming process and will share further plans on this in the upcoming months.”