Hucknall and Bulwell people asked for help to find missing 13-year-old
Police are appealing for help to find 13-year-old Bailey Fletcher after he was reported missing from the Bulwell area on July 4.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 10:21 am
Bailey is white medium build short brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing black tracksuit and black coat with a black Nike pouch.
If you have seen Bailey or know where he might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0590 of 04/07/2021.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.