Hucknall and Bulwell pubs all ready for the big football kick-off

And many pubs across the Dispatch district are eagerly awaiting the tournament, with fans set to flock to their locals to watch the games.

The tournament, rescheduled after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19, gets underway on June 11 and runs for a month.

A total of 24 teams will be playing across 51 matches in 12 cities, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London in July.

Football fans are looking forward to heading back to the pub for the Euros. Photo: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

The first England game will kick off on Sunday, June 13, at 2pm, and will be against Croatia.

As well as England, Scotland and Wales will also be flying the flag for the home nations, while the tournament also features European football heavyweights like reigning World champions France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Belgium and the defending European champions Portugal.

With home advantage for a number of their games, England are being seen as one of the favourites, especially after their run to the semi-finals at the last World Cup in 2018.

And pubs across the district are ready to welcome fans in with some having offers for the games, including winning free drinks, while others have installed extra TV screens ready for the big games.

Some pubs are asking fans to pre-book tables for games as Covid-19 restrictions remain in place which include the rule of six.

In Hucknall, The Bowman, The Green Dragon, Nabb Inn, Plough & Harrow, Station Hotel, Pilgrim Oak, Damo’s Bar, Baker & Bear, H20 and Door 57 are all showing games live.

And in Bulwell, games are being shown at the Royal Oak, Limekiln, The Headstocks, The Lion Revived, The Tap House and Tuck & Tanner.

For the Bowman and the Nabb Inn in Hucknall and the Royal Oak in Bulwell, fans are advised to pre-book tables in advance on the Greene King website or on the Greene King app.

Damo’s Bar in Hucknall has already sold out all three of England’s group games and anyone wanting to watch any other games is advised to call the bar beforehand and book a table, as well as checking the bar’s Facebook page to be kept up to date.

The Tuck & Tanner in Bulwell is asking fans to pre-book places by visiting www.tuckandtanner.co.uk and going to sport on TV.

The Baker & Bear in Hucknall is also asking fans to ring the pub and pre-book places beforehand.

For all other pubs, while pre-booking places is not necessary, the advice is still to check beforehand, either by calling the pub or checking Facebook to see what availability there is, especially for England games.

Is your pub or bar showing games live and you’re not on this list?