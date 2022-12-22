Hucknall and Bulwell pubs to hold January sale with some drinks just 99p

The Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall and the William Peveral in Bulwell, both part of the JD Wetherspoon chain, are reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals from January 3 until January 17 inclusive.

Drinks featured in the sale include beers and ciders such as Carlsberg, Bud Light, Guinness, Stowford Press Dark Berry Cider, Stowford Press Apple Cider, Ruddles Best and Worthington’s, spirits including Bell’s whisky, Gordon’s gin, Duppy White rum, AU Vodka (four flavours), soft drinks including Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Max, R. Whites Lemonade and Pepsi Max Cherry, and coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills).

Low and alcohol-free drinks included in the sale are Beck’s Blue, Adnams Ghost Ship, Brewdog Punk AF, Heineken 0.0, Kopperberg and Erdinger.

A selection of drinks will be 'on sale' at Wetherspoons pubs in Hucknall and Bulwell in January

The sale prices include a pint of Ruddles Best, a Bell’s whisky (25ml measure with mixer), a bottle of Beck’s Blue, a 14oz Pepsi Max and coffee, tea or hot chocolate all retailing for just 99p each.

Customers can also enjoy savings on food too, with offers on three breakfast items – MOMA porridge at £1.49, a breakfast muffin at £1.99 and breakfast wrap at £2.49.

All of the breakfast deals include coffee, tea or hot chocolate (with free refills) and are served until 11.30am each day.

The selection of 3oz burgers (to include a soft drink) from a choice of the American burger, classic beef burger and skinny beef burger (all served with chips) are included in the sale at £4.49 each.

In addition, the pub is serving a selection of small plates, including eight-inch pizzas, halloumi-style fries, chicken breast bites, a bowl of chips, southern fried chicken strips and chicken wings, with any three for £12.

James Weston, manager at the Pilgrim Oak, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed a suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

