Hucknall and Bulwell shoppers urged to help spread the joy of Christmas

The annual appeal returns to Co-op stores from today (Friday) and runs until December 2

Last year alone saw more than 10,000 toys delivered to children across the region and donations can be made at all of the retailer’s 248 food stores and 179 funeral homes, and will then be distributed to organisations including Family Action, Birmingham Salvation Army, The Young Ones and The Active Wellbeing Society.

CEC will also be working with Rainbows Hospice again, which provides care and support for children and young people with serious and terminal conditions, and their families, across the East Midlands.

The Christmas Toy Appeal is back at Co-op stores across Hucknall and Bulwell. Photo: Google

CEC is also continuing its ongoing support of local food banks with the appeal too, following seasonal pushes earlier in the year.

Debbie Robinson, CEC chief executive, said: “Every year our Christmas Toy Appeal brings joy to so many children, and that’s why we’re so passionate about it.

"This year will be especially, important as we extend this support to the children of families fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine.”

“As the cost of living crisis continues to cause challenges for many families, it’s more important than ever to make sure that every child wakes up to a toy on Christmas morning.”

“If you’re able to, please visit our various locations to donate to this appeal.

"Thank you so much for your support.”