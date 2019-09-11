Amy Louisesaid: "My son Josh started his first day at secondary school and my second son Louie started pre school. Their sister Amelie didn't want to miss a photo opportunity too, particularly with her favourite football."

Hucknall and Bulwell students head to school again

It is that time of the year again when children across Hucknall and Bulwell say goodbye to their parents and head off the school.

But, before that they have to take a picture taken in their new uniform in front of the front door. Here are some of the pictures parents and carers sent into the Dispatch to celebrate the occasion.

Susan Henderson said: "My girl five started Year 1 and my son started Year 8."
Dawn Beestonsaid: "My son Harvey started his first year at The Holgate Academy with a fractured collar bone."
Natasha Hallsaid: "My four children started this week my oldest Millie started The Holgate Academy. Chloe started Year 5, Isabelle started Year 2 and my youngest started in reception at Leen Mills Primary School, lots of new changes for my oldest and youngest."
