Hucknall and Bulwell students head to school again

But, before that they have to take a picture taken in their new uniform in front of the front door. Here are some of the pictures parents and carers sent into the Dispatch to celebrate the occasion.
View more
It is that time of the year again when children across Hucknall and Bulwell say goodbye to their parents and head off the school.
But, before that they have to take a picture taken in their new uniform in front of the front door. Here are some of the pictures parents and carers sent into the Dispatch to celebrate the occasion.