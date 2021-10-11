Mandip Bahra set out to walk 100 miles during September in memory of her sister’s nephew, Rajvir Plaha, in a bid to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Midway-through the challenge, thanks to the support of family, friends and colleagues, revenue manager Mandip smashed through her initial target of £1,000, and now has her sights set on raising even more.

She said: “I’ve been delighted at how much support I’ve received over the last few weeks, and I’m sure it is because cancer has had such a profound impact on the lives of so many people and the fantastic work being done by Macmillan.

Mandip Bahra has raised more than £1,400 for Macmillan

“During Rajvir’s fight against this terrible disease, the charity provided the family with invaluable support, and I really wanted to do something for them in return.

“At the same time, the challenge provided a way to pay tribute to Rajvir as he passed away while lockdown restrictions were in place, and we were unable to give him the farewell he deserved.

“At just 34, he really was taken from us too soon.

"His larger-than-life personality is greatly missed by us all and I will always remember his mischievous behaviour and cheeky smile when I think of him!”

To complete the challenge, Mandip spent hours of her spare time walking at well-known beauty spots such as Highfields Park, Attenborough Nature Reserve, Wollaton Park and Newstead Abbey.