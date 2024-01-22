Hucknall and Bulwell tram passengers have one week left to benefit from a year of heavily discounted tram travel thanks to Nottingham Express Transit (NET)’s January sale.

The offer, which runs until midnight on January 31, has seen NET reduce the price of its annual adult season ticket from £675 to £450.

And the price reduction has proved popular, with an increase of 25 per cent in sales so far, compared to last year.

Tram season ticket holders not only receive unlimited tram travel throughout the year, but they’re also able to park for free at any of NET’s seven park & ride sites in and around Nottingham – including Hucknall.

Season ticket holders will also be able to access exclusive discounts from a range of Nottingham cafés, bars, shops, restaurants and more, through NET’s destination discount initiative which is open to anyone with an active travel pass or valid tram ticket.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “Our annual season tickets offer a cost-effective way for thousands of tram users to travel in and around the city each day, but our January offer takes that even further by offering a 33 per cent discount on our annual season ticket.

“The fact that this year’s offer has been so well received is a testament to the incredible value it offers, with so many tram users already reaping the benefits of unlimited tram travel for less.”