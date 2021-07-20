Hucknall and Bulwell travel agency offering easy-to-pack Covid tests for your getaway

Hays Travel (North News/NNP)

Video appointments are provided alongside the kits meaning there's no need to interrupt the enjoyment of a holiday to search for a testing centre.

Strict rules currently require anyone entering the UK to have proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken within the three days before departure, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Hays, the UK's largest independent travel agent, has branches on Hucknall High Street and Main Street, Bulwell, has teamed up with approved supplier Collinson Group, to provide the government approved tests.

Collinson Group help travellers take the test during the pre-booked video call appointment and the result comes through within an hour along with the appropriate ‘fit to fly’ certificate by email.

The test kits were launched this week in Hays Travel's high street shops and are already in huge demand as holiday bookings continue to rise, with Spain and Greece favourites this summer.

"This test kit is ideal for anyone who will be travelling from a resort where the UK requires a test before coming home," said Jonathon Woodall, Hays Travel's chief operating officer.

"It takes the stress out of trying to find a testing centre while you're on holiday; there's help on hand via the video call, and Hays Travel customers can have a discount price of £33.60.

"We're very pleased to be working with Collinson Group and to be able to offer our customers this additional support so they can enjoy their much-deserved holiday to the utmost."

Customers need to allow at least four working days before departure to their holiday destination to ensure the test kit arrives in time, and can book directly with Collinson using this link: https://www.collinsongroup.com/en/covid-19-testing or via the Hays Travel website, www.haystravel.co.uk.

Children under 18 or anyone who has been fully vaccinated will not now need to quarantine on arrival in the UK from a green or amber country.