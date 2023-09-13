News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall and Bulwell Wetherspoon pubs cutting prices for Tax Equality Day today

Two pubs in Hucknall and Bulwell are cutting the price of all food and drink for today (Thursday) to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
By John Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 21:34 BST
Prices at The Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall and The William Peverel in Bulwell – both of which are owned by JD Wetherspoon – will be reduced 7.5 per cent for today to mark Tax Equality Day in

So, for example, a customer normally spending £10 on food and drink will pay £9.25 for today.

The scheme is running at all Wetherspoon pubs across the UK.

Prices will be cut at the Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall and all other Wetherspoon pubs for Tax Equality Day. Photo: GooglePrices will be cut at the Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall and all other Wetherspoon pubs for Tax Equality Day. Photo: Google
All food and drink in pubs across the country is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price – something Wetherspoon says is unfair on the hospitality industry.

James Weston, manager at The Pilgrm Oak, said: “Customers coming to the pub today will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“The tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer.

"It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"We are urging the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

