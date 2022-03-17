Hucknall and Bulwell Wetherspoons pubs to stage 12-day real ale festivals

A range of 15 real ales, including three from overseas brewers, will be available at both pubs from Wednesday, March 30 to Sunday, April 10 inclusive.

The overseas brewers are from Australia, USA and Italy.

There are also beers from Orkney and Jersey.

Wetherspoons pubs in Hucknall and Bulwell are staging real ale festivals later this month

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians), as well as gluten-free beers.

A number of the beers will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries, spices and rye in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.10 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Rooster’s Tenderfoot, Sambrook’s Tomahawk, Orkney Dragonhead, Terrapin Jazz (USA), Vale Jekyll and Hyde, Birrificio Foglie D’Erba Hot Night at the Village (Italy), Batemans Beast from the East, JW Lees Malt Crush and Young Henrys Real Ale (Australia).

James Weston, manager at The Pilgrim Oak, said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

Customers will also be able to sample three one-third-of-a-pint beers for the price of a pint.