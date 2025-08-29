Hucknall and Linby slimmers celebrate losing more than 800 stone in eight months

Hucknall and Linby are fast becoming the slimming capitals of the East Midlands if the success of the local weight loss groups in 2025 is anything to go by.

Weight loss gurus Slimming World currently have three weekly classes running in Hucknall and one in Linby – and the figures are remarkable.

Since January, between the four groups, members have lost an incredible 812 stone with 111 members reaching their club 10 targets.

In addition to that, 68 members across the four groups have reached the dream target weight.

Consultant Graham Murphy-Clarke says he 'couldn't be prouder' of Hucknall and Linby's Slimming World members. Photo: Submitted

And the consultants who run the groups are thrilled for their members’ success and have praised their efforts and dedication.

Nicola Bradbury, who runs sessions at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street on Thursdays and Saturdays, said: “Every single week, you amaze me, your energy, your courage, your kindness it lifts me higher than you know.

"You don’t just walk through the doors, you bring light, laughter, and a spirit that makes our group feel like home.

"I’m so lucky to share this journey with you, you make me feel truly inspired, every single time.”

Graham Murphy-Clarke, who runs the session at Hanson House in Linby each Tuesday, said: “Week after week, my fabulous members show up with determination, courage, and heart and I couldn’t be prouder.

"Whether it’s a little step or a giant leap, their smashing there journey and inspiring everyone around them.

"The commitment lights up our group, and it’s an honour to walk beside them.

"Keep shining, keep striving, and never forget how incredible you are.”

Sarah King, who runs the Wednesday sessions at St Peter & St Pauls on Ruffs Drive, said: “I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of each and every one of my members.

"They show up, they shine, and they inspire not just me, but everyone around.

"There not just members, but shining stars.

"Keep sparkling, keep striving, and never forget how amazing you truly are.”

And Sarah Parekh, who runs sessions at the John Godber Centre on Wednesday mornings, said: “I am constantly amazed and inspired by my incredible Slimming World members.

"We are so much more than just a group — we are truly a family.

"The support, encouragement, and understanding shared every single time someone walks through the door and takes a seat is nothing short of incredible.

"It’s that connection and care that has helped lead to some absolutely amazing weight losses, but even more importantly, to completely new mindsets around food, self-worth, and healthy living.

"I’m so proud of each and every one of you – together, we’re not just changing numbers on the scale, we’re changing lives.”

To become part of Slimming World, simply contact the consultant for the session that suits you for more details:

Tuesday: Hanson House, Linby, 5pm and 7pm – call Graham on 07400 177963.

Wednesday: John Godber Centre, Hucknall, 9am and 10.30am – call Sarah on 07726 264451.

Wednesday: St Peter & St Pauls, Hucknall, 5.30pm and 7pm – call Sarah on 07858 168044.

Thursday: John Godber Centre, 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm – call Nicola on 07913 151305.

Saturday: John Godber Centre, 7.15am, 8.45am and 10.15am – call Nicola on 07913 151305.