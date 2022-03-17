Hucknall Arc Cinema to show Nottingham Forest v Liverpool in the FA Cup live on the big screen

The cinema showed several England games from last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament at the venue and the venture proved a big success.

Now, Hucknall fans who can’t get to the game live, can enjoy it in cinematic style on a giant screen projected in 4K with Dolby 7.1 surround sound in a family -friendly atmosphere.

Not to mention draught lager and bottled beers plus cheesy nachos and homemade popcorn.

Watch Nottingham Forest's huge FA Cup clash with Liverpool on the big screen at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this weekend

Adult tickets are £9.75 and include large popcorn or, large nachos as well as a large Coke, pint of San Miguel or pint of Magners, plus a donation to Hucknall Sports Youth Club

Children’s tickets are £6.75 and include a ‘Kids Combo’ popcorn, Haribo and Fruit Shoot, plus a £3 donation to Hucknall Sports Youth Club

Cinema management says this is a family-friendly event and any customer who appears to be drunk upon arrival will be asked to leave.

The game is on Sunday, March 20 at 6pm.