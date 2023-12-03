Hucknall bar hosting special live music event for Mind charity this weekend

A Hucknall pub is hosting a special fund-raising music day in aid of the Nottinghamshire Mind mental health charity.

Ballers sports bar, which has recently opened on High Street, will be having live music from several local performers throughout the day on Saturday, December 9, with the pub’s usual Saturday evening entertainment taking over after to continue the event.

Ash Stockton, manager at Ballers. said: “I’ve actually got a couple of older friends who are now in mental care facilties because of mental illnesses they have suffered so I have seen what mental health deterioation in someone is like.

"I’ve done events like this before at other pubs I’ve been involved with, but this is the first one I’ve done in Hucknall.

Playing at the Ballers gig for Mind will be (clockwise from top left): Charli Jo, Brook Cannon, Anna Tytherleigh, Sophie Alton

"It’s quite a big thing, mental health, in this day and age, which is why I’m doing this.

"We’ve got local singers, all doing this for free, who will be doing hour-long slots.

"The event starts from 12noon and the live music will be going on until around 7pm.

"We’ve started doing food at the bar now as well, so we’ll be providing a free buffet on the day and going round with charity collection buckets throughout the day too.

Among the artists performing on the day will be Brook Cannon, Sunny Bradshaw, Sophie Alton, Charli Jo and Anna Tytherleigh.

Ash continued: “Most of them are music students at the local college who have offered to come along and sing for us on the day.

"It should be a great day and I hope we can raise a bit of money from it.”

Nottinghamshire Mind says one on four people experience a mental health issue each year.

On it’s website, it says: “At Nottinghamshire Mind we want to reduce the negative stigma around mental health issues.

"We aim to educate, inform, and build resilience of the local community.

Over the years we have been providing a supportive and empowering environment for people with mental health issues and their carers, creating a space where people with mental health issues can feel accepted and find ways in which we can help them move forward with their lives.”