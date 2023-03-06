The event will take place on Sunday, April 2, at The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel, where the best professionals from across the English make-up industry will gather for a celebration of those who have dedicated their career in enhancing their clients’ features, improving their appearance and confidence.

The awards aim to celebrate the masters who create luscious looks and provide top class services and treatments, using innovative products and techniques.

The ceremony promises to be a memorable night in the make-up industry’s calendar, with accolades to be awarded in categories such as: make-up salon of the year; freelance make-up artist of the year; celebrity make-up artist of the year; and many more.

Kat Hills, owner of Hucknall-based Face - Permanent Makeup & Aesthetics.

Kat Hills, who owns Hucknall-based Face – Permanent Makeup & Aesthetics, is one of the finalists in the semi-permanent make-up artist of the year category.

Kat, who is based at MK Studio on Annesley Road, is becoming known across the area for her high standard of work, attention to detail and a genuine care and commitment to her clients.

She said: “I am delighted to have been shortlisted for the awards, after already being shortlisted for the British Hair and Beauty Awards, in the same category.

“I love what I do and strive to offer all my clients an amazing service with treatments that give them confidence and happiness, and results that remain beautiful for years to come.”An awards spokesman said: “Finding a make-up artist that meets our personal needs can be a challenging task for many.

“These awards aim to showcase the commitment, hard work, passion and professionalism of those who love making people look beautiful and taking care of all their needs, whatever these may be.

“The 2023 finalists are some of the most respected make-up salons and artists that operate in England, whose hard work and impeccable service reflect the high standard of the country’s make-up industry.