Hucknall beauty business owner thrilled after scooping Discover Ashfield award

A Hucknall business owner says she’s thrilled and delighted after winning a top honour at this year’s Discover Ashfield Awards.

Amelia Cook owns The Beauty Garden on Central Walk which was named one of the Best Start-Up Business of the Year winners at the awards held at the end of February.

Now in their fifth year, the awards, organised by Ashfield Council and sponsored by Matthew & Tannert Ltd, celebrate people, organisations, and businesses within the district and their achievements over the past 12 months.

Amelia celebrated the salon being open for two years in January, having started the business from her home during lockdown.

Amelia Cook (centre) with other award winners from the night. Photo: Submitted

The business offers hair and beauty treatments, as well as training for aspiring beauticians.

She said: “I’m really happy, it’s fantastic to see us getting more recognition.

"I was pretty shocked when they announced I’d won but I was also thrilled, it’s a real achievement."

Amelia registered The Beauty Garden with the council for the awards and the council then shortlisted her business for the Best Start-Up honour.

She continued: “I think you’ve got to put yourself out there if you win, it’s a real bonus, and if you don’t, you don’t but still keep promoting yourself.

"We’ve got a really good group of girls here now who are working really hard, they’re really busy, and clients are enjoying coming to the salon and it’s just really nice to us getting some recognition for all that hard work.

"It’s a really nice place to work and even nicer that we can now call ourselves an award-winning salon which is great.

"Hopefully there are more awards and recognition to come later in the year and it’s really good for us as a business to be able to have something like this to support us.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said on the night: “It was great to see so many inspiring people from across Ashfield all come together for an evening of celebration.

“Ashfield has so many unique businesses, people who go out of their way to help others and organisations that are there for the people who need them most.

“It’s great to see these awards growing bigger and stronger each year.

"I can’t wait to do it all again next year.”