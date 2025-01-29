Hucknall Beer Festival is poised and ready to return this month

The Hucknall Beer Festival returns to the John Godber Centre in the town this month.

Andrew Ludlow, of Nottingham CAMRA, is placing the beer orders ensuring a great choice will be available for the real ale drinkers, while real ciders will be chosen by Ray Blockley of Hucknall’s own Torkard Cider.

Kim Pears, manager at the John Godber Centre, said: This is now my 12th festival and 14th year on the festival committee and I’m really looking forward to seeing both new and regular faces again.

“Nottingham CAMRA do a wonderful job of selecting the beers and ciders and visitors are never disappointed with the choice on offer.”

Hucknall Beer Festival returns is back in February. Photo: Brian Eyre

As well as a fine range of beers and ciders, the festival will also see the return for the third year of the Spyke Golding (Shield) Challenge

Kim continued: “The challenge is a competition to celebrate the Nottinghamshire brewer with the best new beer produced for and judged at the festival by the public.

"The competition differs from the past Champion Beer of Nottinghamshire competition of previous years which Nottingham CAMRA felt had reached a natural end.

"To win the Spyke Golding Challenge Shield the judging and therefore voting will be open to all who attend the festival.

"There will be 12 entries, all with no brewery name noted, full tasting notes for each beer plus ABV will be listed and customers can then score the beer, with the winner being announced during the weekend.

“Last year, Lenton won with their beer Escape and this year we’ve new breweries entering.

“These 12 beers will be exclusive to Hucknall Beer Festival first before being sold to trade.

“It was a great success the first two years and keeping the breweries secret adds a great talking point as people try to guess who has entered.

"Only a few of us have seen the entry list and we are really excited for them to be enjoyed first at this event.”

The festival will also have a commemorative glass designed by Ray Blockley, in memory to local framework knitter Zachariah Green, who is buried at Hucknall Parish Church.

A framework knitter who spent his life helping to heal the poor of Hucknall, he was a pillar of the community who is also commemorated by a monument in Titchfield Park.

Kim continued: “The last 11 years we’ve closed the festival on the Sunday with beer and cider still available and we’re going to keep that record going, there’s always so much choice.

"Each year the event becomes more and more popular, and each event continues to be more successful than the last.

"As well as drinkers from all over the Nottinghamshire area, the fesitve has had customers travelling in the past from as far as Cornwall and Manchester to visit our event.

"We love that this is a town event as well with more visitors to the area across the weekend who also visit the local establishments Hucknall has to offer.”

The festival runs from Thursday, Februay 13 to Sunday, February 16.

Opening times are 6pm to 10 on Thursday, 11am to 11pm on Friday, 12noon to 11pm on Saturday and 12noon to 3pm on Sunday.

There will be live music from Blurred Mondays from 7pm on the Saturday and hot and cold food available throughout the weekend.

For more details, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/HucknallBeerFestival/ or the festival website at johngodbercentre.co.uk/hucknall-beer-festival/