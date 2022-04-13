Hucknall bin collection changes and details over Easter Bank Holiday weekend
Ashfield District Council has revealed details on how cin collections will be impacted in Hucknall and the rest of the area during the upcoming Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
By Martin Hutton
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 10:28 am
For those households who have their bins emptied on a Friday, there will be no changes on Good Friday (April 15). Collections are scheduled to continue as normal.
However, Hucknall homes who have their bins emptied on a Monday need to be aware of changes on Easter Monday (April 18).
For their collections will now take place on Saturday, April 16.
Please ensure your bin is placed out for collection by 6am. For any queries visit the council website at www.ashfield.gov.uk/
Read More
Read More'Flying skips' collect 38 tonnes of Hucknall waste during Ashfield Big Spring Cl...