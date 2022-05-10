Hucknall-born Laurie, who drove ambulance during World War Two, celebrates 104th birthday

Laurie Carter is the centre of attention during celbrations for her 104th birthday

Laurie moved to Bulwell at an early age and has lived in the same house for more than 80 years.

She and her husband, Eric, who died 31 years ago, were married at St Mary's Church, Bulwell.

Laurie drove an ambulance during World War Two and served as an air raid warden on Latham Street, Bulwell.

She worked for Nottingham's former Bairnswear textile company and represented the firm as a model in London.

Other places where she was employed were Gerrard's former soap factory in New Basford and Peter Kellam's former hairdressing salon on Commercial Road, Bulwell.

Nottingham honorary alderman and former city Lord Mayor and Sheriff Jackie Morris, who is a close friend of Laurie, said: "She has a heart of gold. She is truly inspirational and is much loved."

To mark Laurie's special milestone, Jackie organised a party for her at Nottingham Golf Centre on Bulwell Hall Park.

Laurie's son, Ashley, who is arguably the country's top exam setter in Latin, travelled from his home in Bedfordshire for the event. She also has a grandson, Miles, who lives in New Zealand.

Laurie, who is a member of St John’s Church in Bulwell, told a Dispatch reporter: "The Lord is looking after me and I hope He does the same for you."