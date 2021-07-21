Hucknall boys, aged six and nine, run a mile a day to raise £1,000 to clothe poor kids

Seth and Woody Chambers

Seth, nine, and Woody Chambers, six, decided they would like to raise some money to help local children in need.

Seth goes to Hillside Primary and Nursery school in Hucknall and Woody goes to Salterford House in Calverton and they ran a mile every morning before school for the last term of the school year.

Jemma Chambers, Seth and Woody’s mum, said: “We talked about what sort of help people need and they decided that they’d like to help children in clothing poverty, especially children without coats and shoes, they were really specific.

"So they chose to help local charity Sharewear Clothing Scheme, by getting up that little bit earlier each day to run a mile before school, only on school days to give their little legs a rest, until the end of term.

"Together they covered 66 miles and raised £1,010 for this fantastic cause.

"The charity has been in touch and they are going to pay for the insurance for the vans, to reach more than 3,000 children and 20,000 adults in our county.

“We are so proud of them. Even on the mornings it rained, and the days they got up on the wrong side of the bed, they never once thought about not going for their mile each day to help local children.

“We set up a finish line on their last day, although Woody ran under it, rather than through it, and they each got a well done medal.”

The boys have definitely caught the running bug and want to continue with their new found hobby and wanting to help others.

Jemma said: “Woody has asked if he can keep it up every day, but we’ve settled on junior park run on a Sunday. They have really been thinking about what this money means to the local community and I think they will want to raise more money for Sharewear over the coming months.