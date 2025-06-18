Hucknall & Bulwell: Police and tram operator teaming up for new public transport safety scheme

Tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) and Nottinghamshire Police are joining forces to make public transport even safer as part of a pioneering new pilot scheme.

Operation Safenet will see closer collaboration and information sharing between police and NET to prevent crime, analyse trends and come up with solutions that keep passengers safe on and around the 20-mile tram network, especially women and girls.

Passengers will also benefit from enhanced support, monitoring and evidence gathering from dozens of existing ‘help points’ at tram stops and CCTV cameras across the tram system.

If successful, the 12-month pilot scheme could be extended or rolled out to other forms of public transport across Nottinghamshire.

Gary Godden (Lab), Nottinghamshire Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) said: “Nottingham is a great city and Operation Safenet is about making it even safer by bringing partners together to work more closely behind the scenes on things like evidence gathering, information sharing and crime prevention.

“It includes employing a researcher to analyse crime and anti-social behaviour patterns.

"This then allows existing front-line resources, such as officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams, to take targeted and data-driven action to solve local problems and nip any issues in the bud.

“Not only will this benefit the people of Nottinghamshire, it is also going to support tram staff to stay safe as they carry out their jobs.

“We know that public transport is vital to the way people live their lives, particularly with the cost of living making personal travel more expensive.

"I want people to be safe in the knowledge that when they come to Nottingham for a night out, to work, or to visit, they will be safe on our public transport network.”

The scheme will complement the ongoing work across the city and county to create safe spaces and ensure that someone in need of a temporary sanctuary can find a location near to them where they can access help.”

Sukesh Verma, Assistant Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Operation Safenet is about working more closely between CCTV centres, control rooms and partners to make sure information is shared effectively to give us the opportunity to tackle those who cause the most harm.

“This pilot will complement the work that we have been delivering through the Immediate Justice scheme and anti-social behaviour hot spot patrols and the former Safer Streets project.

“Ultimately the goal is around ensuring our communities feel safe and listened to and when there are elements of criminality, my officers will deal with it swiftly, effectively and robustly.”

He added that while much of the Operation Safenet work will happen behind the scenes, people will still see a uniformed presence from police officers who are encouraged to travel on public transport as part of their routine neighbourhood policing patrols, and the force’s emergency response officers will be available when called upon.

Sarah Turner, NET managing director, said: “The safety of all our passengers, staff and the people of Nottingham has always been our priority.

“For a number of years now, we’ve introduced a range of measures to help keep all our tram users and members of the public safe.

“The introduction of this new police resource is a welcome extension of that, and cements our commitment to ensuring everybody feels safe using our trams, and when travelling around the city."

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward (Lab) has also given her support to the scheme.

She said: “This is a brilliant initiative and illustrates the benefits of collaborative working between the police, transport bodies and trade unions.

“I am pleased PCC Godden has pushed for this partnership with NET which will make our public transport system safer and give assurance to tram users and local residents that help is always there when needed.”