Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity, dedicated to causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.

Staff at Trentbarton – which runs the buses in Hucknall – will spend two years on a wide variety of fundraising events and initiatives, including its Namesake programme where people can donate to have a bus named after a loved one.

Naomi Walters, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s regional fundraising officer said: “We’re so grateful to Trentbarton.

Announcing the new charity support are Naomi Walters (left), Alzheimer’s Research UK regional fundraising officer, and Caroline-Bacon-Webster, Trentbarton charity champion. Photo: Mark Averill

“Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – there are almost one million people living with dementia in the UK.

“Alzheimer’s Research UK has funded more than £3.4 million of pioneering research in the East Midlands, and fantastic support from businesses like trentbarton will help us to make life-changing breakthroughs for people with dementia.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK was chosen after it topped the poll of Trentbarton staff who chose from a shortlist of good causes drawn from nominations by colleagues and customers.

Caroline Bacon-Webster, one of Trentbarton’s staff charity champions who organise fundraising, said: “We are all looking forward very much to fundraising for such an important charity.

“Most of us know people affected by dementia, and in particular Alzheimer’s, so I am sure our colleagues and customers will be both enthusiastic and generous in their support, so we can raise as much as possible for the charity’s vital work.”