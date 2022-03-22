Hucknall bus provider announces support for Alzheimer's charity
Drivers and colleagues at bus company Trentbarton have chosen Alzheimer’s Research UK as their charity of the year for both 2022 and 2023.
Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity, dedicated to causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.
Staff at Trentbarton – which runs the buses in Hucknall – will spend two years on a wide variety of fundraising events and initiatives, including its Namesake programme where people can donate to have a bus named after a loved one.
Naomi Walters, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s regional fundraising officer said: “We’re so grateful to Trentbarton.
“Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – there are almost one million people living with dementia in the UK.
“Alzheimer’s Research UK has funded more than £3.4 million of pioneering research in the East Midlands, and fantastic support from businesses like trentbarton will help us to make life-changing breakthroughs for people with dementia.”
Alzheimer’s Research UK was chosen after it topped the poll of Trentbarton staff who chose from a shortlist of good causes drawn from nominations by colleagues and customers.
Caroline Bacon-Webster, one of Trentbarton’s staff charity champions who organise fundraising, said: “We are all looking forward very much to fundraising for such an important charity.
“Most of us know people affected by dementia, and in particular Alzheimer’s, so I am sure our colleagues and customers will be both enthusiastic and generous in their support, so we can raise as much as possible for the charity’s vital work.”
In the past two years Trentbarton colleagues and customers raised more than £5,800 for Teenage Cancer Trust.