Hucknall Business Hub holding public service event in town

The newly-opened Hucknall Business Hub is holding a special event in the town tomorrow (Tuesday).
By John Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
The public service event will feature representatives from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) and the Army, as well as others.

Groups will be on hand to meet people and ask any questions they may have about what they do, as well as providing advice and information.

As an example, the NFRS will be providing recruitment advice and fire safety in the home advice.

The event is on at Unit 2 & 4 on Ogle Street between 11am and 4pm.