Hucknall business that started in a garage during lockdown is now flourishing

Aaron Short and Sammy Leivers started their own embroidery business, Short Stitch, while Aaron was on furlough.

And they have now just opened their new premises on Beardall Street in the town.

The company adds designs and lettering to sports-team shirts and kit, including badges, sponsors, shirt numbers and more, as well as workwear and group uniforms.

Nicky Short (left), Aaron Short and Sam Leivers have seen their business take off

Through a business connection of Aaron’s, the company is also a franchise of sportswear providers Fanatics Teamwear, allowing Short Stitch to also distribute items by leading brands such as Nike.

Aaron said: “This all started while I was furloughed and I always said I wanted to do something like this and furlough offered the perfect opportunity.

"My parents have a double garage and we were able to start in there and now we’ve moved on to our new base."

Short Stitch customers include Hucknall Town FC, Eastwood Community Football Cub, Hucknall Warriors FC and various different football schools.

Aaron continued: “It started off as a bit of hobby but it’s really taken off from there.

"My mum said she wanted to give the embroidery side of the business a go and she’s quit her job to come and work on this and my partner Sam has also quit her job to take on the day-to-day running of this business.

"We couldn’t have started up without support from the family or from the community, who have really backed us.

"All we have achieved so far has been through word of mouth so to have lots of people and groups supporting us straight away has been really good.

"We provide a good service and quality products and we’ve always wanted to be in charge of our own destiny and have our own business.

"Our plan now is to grow the business and get involved with a few more football clubs and local schools as well.

"We’re also able to trade as Fanatics Teamwear Nottingham as well and sell brands like Nike, which is a big pull for many people.”