Hucknall car park closed for relining works by the council
Hucknall Market Place car park has closed today (Monday) for relining works.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Posting on its Facebook page, Ashfield Council said: “We have listened to complaints from residents about struggling to park in the tight spaces, so the car park is being redesigned to accommodate larger spaces.
"The amount of accessible spaces will remain the same at nine.”
The car park will be closed until Wednesday, April 10.
In the meantime, the council adds alternative parking is available at Piggins Croft and Yorke Street car parks.