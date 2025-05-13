Hucknall care home launches heartwarming mums and tots group to unite the generations
A home spokesperson said: “These special mornings are more than just playtime – they’re a beautiful celebration of intergenerational connection.
"Residents light up as they share cuddles, stories, and games with visiting tots, while children benefit from the warmth, wisdom, and attention of older friends.
"Whether it’s a game of balloon badminton, arts and crafts, or simply enjoying cake and chatter, every moment is filled with joy, curiosity, and genuine affection.
The atmosphere is always electric – full of giggles, hugs, and meaningful interactions that break down age barriers and create lasting memories.
“For our residents, it’s an uplifting experience that boosts mood, encourages activity, and brings a wonderful sense of purpose.
“For little ones, it’s a safe and loving space to explore, play, and learn.”
Harrier House’s mums & tots mornings are free to attend, open to all local families, and include complimentary refreshments.
The home spokesperson added: “We invite everyone to come along and be part of something truly special.”