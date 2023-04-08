Buddleia House, on Croft Avenue, earned the honour over 1,417 other care homes with accolades from residents, their family and friends.

The award recognised Buddleia House’s impressive review score of 10/10 on the leading care home comparison site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A friend of one resident wrote: “We were in need of emergency respite care. The manager and deputy went out of their way to ensure a smooth transition into care. The staff were welcoming and friendly. One could tell from the atmosphere in the care home that this was a place people could feel safe and supported and call their home. I was impressed with the facilities and activities on offer. I would highly recommend Buddleia House.”

Left to right: Michele Hoy, Angela Welbourne and Lorraine Poundall

Lorraine Poundall, registered home manager, said: “We are grateful for all the testimonials from residents, their families and friends, who have taken the time to recommend the home and applaud all staff, for their hard work and compassion throughout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Being honoured with one of the top 20 care home awards is all thanks to the staff members, who go out of their way to ensure our residents’ get the best in care, positive risk-taking and opportunities which promote independence.

“At Buddleia House, we feel we can help enrich residents with increased well being in a homely environment. We’re so glad our endorsements reflect that.”

Buddleia House celebrating their award

The care home, part of Milford Care, was one of the first care homes in the UK to adopt the Montessori approach to dementia care. The home was carefully designed by Milford Care’s Montessori specialists which uses the best practice in care, food and nutrition, design and methods to engage residents in activity and help them find purpose in their day, feel a part of their community and be fulfilled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milford Care has six care homes across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire: Buddleia House and Hazelgrove in Hucknall, Spencer Grove in Belper, Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne, Milford House in Duffield and The Meadows in Alfreton. All the homes boast high social interaction, as well as homely surroundings and an appealing selection of facilities, suitable for every resident. They also specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite and day care.