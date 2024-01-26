News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall care home plans rejected over ‘unacceptable’ parking problems

Plans for a care home on a Hucknall housing estate have been refused permission after more than 100 people objected.
By Jamie Waller
Published 26th Jan 2024, 14:52 GMT
The four-bed property on Lovesey Avenue would have been used as a home for adults with learning disabilities.

The application had been submitted by Mr Tajinder Ubhi of the Nottingham-based 9 Property Group.

However, it attracted more than 130 formal planning objections from residents and nearly 200 signatures on a petition, saying it was unsuitable for the quiet neighbourhood.

Plans for a new care home on Lovesey Avenue have been rejected by the council. Photo: GooglePlans for a new care home on Lovesey Avenue have been rejected by the council. Photo: Google
The council’s planning committee rejected the application on Wednesday, January 24, citing the impact that additional vehicles would have on a street where parking is already at a premium.

Three residents were to live there with 24-hour care, although the facility would only have one parking space provided.

The committee concluded the development ‘fails to provide safe and suitable access for all users’ and would have an ‘unacceptable impact upon the safety and capacity of the local highway network’ due to parking problems.

