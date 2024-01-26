Hucknall care home plans rejected over ‘unacceptable’ parking problems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The four-bed property on Lovesey Avenue would have been used as a home for adults with learning disabilities.

The application had been submitted by Mr Tajinder Ubhi of the Nottingham-based 9 Property Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, it attracted more than 130 formal planning objections from residents and nearly 200 signatures on a petition, saying it was unsuitable for the quiet neighbourhood.

Plans for a new care home on Lovesey Avenue have been rejected by the council. Photo: Google

The council’s planning committee rejected the application on Wednesday, January 24, citing the impact that additional vehicles would have on a street where parking is already at a premium.

Three residents were to live there with 24-hour care, although the facility would only have one parking space provided.