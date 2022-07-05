Hucknall care home residents and primary school pupils become new pen pals

Residents and pupils will be writing to each other regularly, and residents have set time aside to read the letters written from the children and write a reply to them.

At Jubilee Court, the team recognises the positive impact that intergenerational relationships have on both adults and children, and actively encourage residents to take part in such activities.

Residents and the children will be chatting about their common interests and learning new things from one another.

Residents at Jubilee Court and pupils at Holgate Primary School have now become pen pals

Deborah Mills, wellbeing lead at Jubilee Court, said: “The best pen pals are those who have an interest in learning about different people and their culture on a personal level. It helps those we care for feel less isolated and connect with others.

"It’s a meaningful alternative to a visit, keeps one’s mind sharp, and our residents enjoy writing and receiving letters.

"It’s also something they can treasure.”

Joanne Bardgett and Michelle Smith, pen pal club teachers at Holgate, added: “We were approached by Jubilee Court to start up a pen pal club between the children and the residents.

“The children have loved thinking about what they might have in common – we have discussed our favourite things, games we like to play, sports, gardening and hobbies we like to do.

Children involved in the pen pal club also say they are enjoying it.

Mia said: “I like pen pal club because I am excited to receive a letter back.”

Poppy: “I enjoy writing to the elderly people knowing that my letters make them happy.”

Alexandra said: “I like coming to pen pal club because I am making friends with the elderly at Jubilee Court.”

Freya said: “I like receiving the letters from Jubilee Court because you don’t know what they are going to be about.”

Alex said: “I like going to pen pal club because I can make new friends and be creative in my letters.”

Rose said: “I enjoy writing and receiving the letters because it is nice to communicate with them.”