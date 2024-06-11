Hucknall care home residents celebrate D-Day and National Fish & Chips Day in style

The events included constructing a fish & chip shop within the care home, complete with period-appropriate decorations and vintage costumes.

The first day was dedicated to commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Residents shared personal stories and reflections about World War II, with many having direct connections to the conflict.

They organised moments of reflection to ensure the bravery and sacrifices of those who served were properly remembered and respected.

On the second day, they shifted focus to National Fish & Chip Day as residents and activities co-ordinators collaborated to create a charming fish & chip shop, reminiscent of traditional chippies from the mid-20th century.

After building their chippy, the residents relished the experience of enjoying traditional fish & chips served in a cone with mushy peas and vinegar.

It brought back fond memories of visiting the chippy in the old days.

They delighted in the familiar flavours and the nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscing about past outings and savouring the chance to relive a cherished tradition.

A care home spokesperson said: “The celebrations were vibrant and heartwarming, filled with singing, and the sharing of fond memories.

"There was an overall sense of appreciation that brought everyone closer together, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of joy and community.”

