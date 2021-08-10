With Olympian levels of enthusiasm, the residents competed in a wide range of fun sporting activities to claim victory.

Some of the events included bowls, quick cricket, bean bag darts and an egg & spoon race.

The activities were all fully accessible meaning all residents were able to take part and have fun.

Harrier House resident Sylvia getting into the Olympic spirit

Sylvia, one of the residents at the home, said: “I really enjoyed the day.

"The other residents and staff all got involved it was really fun.”

All residents won a gold medal at the awards ceremony, to congratulate them on their hard work and determination.

Samantha Kavanagh, home manager, commented: “It is extremely important that we encourage physical activity with our residents.