Members of the choir with staff

Jubilee Court, on Nabbs Lane, is part of the Runwood Homes portfolio and the venue has joined forces with Braywood Gardens in Carlton and Leawood Manor in West Bridgford.

Residents have been rehearsing every week, and recently they finally had the chance to sing together over Zoom.

It was a great success and the residents loved getting involved and meeting new people in some of the other care homes within the area.

The songs that were picked for the first singalong included Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love and the old classic ‘It’s A Long Way To Tipperary’.

Lydia Morris, customer relations manager, was inspired to put the choir together after she went to visit Nottingham’s Dementia Choir, which was formed by actress Vicky McClure.

Lydia thought that a selection of Runwood Homes’ care homes in Nottinghamshire would benefit hugely from the power of music, singing and connection.

Lydia commented: “The choir has so far been a great success. The residents have absolutely loved it.

"The last choir practice at Braywood Gardens resulted in lots of giggles. It is visible the positive impact that singing with others has for our residents.”

Music and singing in a care home setting, in particul for those living with dementia has so many benefits. It is not only a creative form of expression, but it can also reduce depression and anxiety.

Certain songs can link to someone’s identity and elicit emotions and memories from their past. Rehearsin together also helps create a sense of purpose and performing with others builds confidence and boosts feelings of belonging.

Singing with other care homes also encourages residents to make new friends and form more meaningful and profound relationships and connections.

The first session together was enjoyed by everyone involved, and residents look forward to doing it again.