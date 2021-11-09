Hucknall carers presented with £150 by Co-op in recognition of ongoing essential work

The presentation, which took place at the Co-op store on Papplewick Green, was in recognition for all the work done to help carers in the area obtain their entitlement and to sort out problem areas.

The group meets every fortnight on a Tuesday from 1.30pm at the John Godber Centre in a friendly atmosphere to give out information to support the carers needs.

The presentation of £150 was given by the Co-op representative Karen Tennant, along with Hucknall district and county councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind) who visits the group on a regular basis, giving out information that effects the people, while representing the group were treasurer Geoff Curtis, chairman Jim Radburn and secretary Christine Eagle.