Planet Circus OMG is coming to Hucknall Town’s old ground on Watnall Road from Monday, November 7 until Sunday, November 20.

The event had originally been billed as happening at the Hucknall Car Boot site but, due to unforeseen circumstances, there had to be a change of venue.

Planet Circus say all tickets bought for the original site will still be valid for the new site.

And audiences going to the opening night will certainly want to be in their seats to ensure they don’t miss the chance to see a new world record set.

One of the big attractions of the show is Peter Pavlov’s stunt riders, in which daredevil motorbike riders race round a giant globe of death.

On Monday, November 7, during their 3pm afternoon show, the group will be attempting a world record stunt with the riders and globe.

This will be an official world record attempt and an adjudicator from the Guinness Book of World Records will coming to Hucknall to assess it.

The circus team are hoping for a successful attempt to get their stay in Hucknall off to a spectacular start.

Audiences can then look forward to an action-packed show featuring the OMG FMX stunt riders, performance clown Andrea, cube and tightrope performer Kizzy, Hungarian performer Krisztian on Chinese pole and aerial straps and tightrope and silks artist Jackie Louise Armstrong.