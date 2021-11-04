Hucknall charity awarded more than £7,000 by county council funding scheme

Hucknall Cottage Gardener’s Association has been awarded £7,317 to fund a polytunnel, beds and ground preparation to establish a community garden called the Health and Wellbeing Sanctuary.

The charity is one of several that has benefitted from cash from the council’s Community Hub Food Plan Fund.

Other charities are sharing £297,565 from the council’s Covid-19 Partnership Social Recovery Fund.

Hucknall Cottage Gardener’s Association has been awarded more than £7,000

Councillors sitting on the council’s communities committee approved the funding for the groups at a meeting on Wednesday, November 3.

The money is set to fund projects including local food banks, community cafes and groups to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in the county.

Coun John Cottee (Con), chairman of the communities committee, said the funding will provide a much-needed boost to worthy causes which offer a vital lifeline to residents most in need.

He said: “Nottinghamshire has a wealth of charities and organisations which carry out exceptional work in our communities, helping to support some of the most vulnerable members of society who face extremely difficult challenges – none more so than during the pandemic.

“It goes without saying that many people involved with these fantastic causes and projects go above and beyond to help those in need and I hope the funding we have approved today will support and enable them to continue with their tireless efforts.