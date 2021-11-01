Hucknall charity bidding for more than £7,000 in grants from Nottinghamshire County Council

Hucknall Cottage Gardener’s Association is bidding for a grant of £7,317 to fund a polytunnel, beds and ground preparation to establish a community garden called the Health and Wellbeing Sanctuary.

The charity is one of several that could benefit from thousands of pounds worth of funding thanks to a council grant.

The money is set to fund projects including local food banks, community cafes and groups to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in the county.

Councillors will be asked to approve funding for 21 organisations and charities at a meeting of the communities committee on Wednesday, November 3.

A total of £297,565 of the funding will come from the Covid-19 Partnership Social Recovery Fund and £136,190 will come from the Community Hub Food Plan Fund.

A further £36,136 of funding has already been approved.

Other Ashfield and Ashfield-related projects seeking funding include:

£29,544 for Ashfield Citizens Advice Bureau – Funding will fully support the recruitment, training and salary of a full time Housing Support Officer for 12 months.

£8,063 for Family Action, Ashfield; Mansfield; Bassetlaw; Newark & Sherwood – The funding will buy food ingredients to supplement already subsidised provisions to create a healthy balanced family meal. Funding will be used for a project worker and food costs to help 50 families.

£11,110 for Let’s All Eat, Ashfield – A social eating project to enable vulnerable people to access affordable and healthy food in deprived areas of Sutton in Ashfield. Funding will be used for venue hire, food, and volunteer training costs.

£30,500 for Feeding Britain, Mansfield and Ashfield – The project is to improve the accessibility and affordability of nutritious food.

£35,000 for Ashfield District Council – Funding for a 12-month full-time post to address food insecurity.