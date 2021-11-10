Hucknall Christmas Festival and lights switch-on is back this year

Ashfield District Council is holding three festivals across the district – with Hucknall’s taking place on Wednesday, December 1 in the Market Place from 4pm to 8pm.

The festival will feature live entertainment, markets, funfair rides, giant snow globes and the much-loved 3D feature lighting.

There will also be a Christmas market selling hot food, drinks, crafts and gifts.

The Christmas Festival returns to Hucknall this year

The festival will conclude with the official lights switch-on.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing said “The Christmas festivals are a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate.

"After not being able to host them last year, we really hope to see as many residents as possible coming and enjoying the events.

“We are proud that we are able to hold these popular events in our town centres once again.

"It will be fantastic to see all three towns buzzing with visitors and Christmas spirit.