Hucknall Christmas Festival and lights switch-on is back this year
Hucknall will be able to ring in the festive season in style this year with the return of a Christmas festival and tree-lighting ceremony after last year's was scuppered by Covid-19.
Ashfield District Council is holding three festivals across the district – with Hucknall’s taking place on Wednesday, December 1 in the Market Place from 4pm to 8pm.
The festival will feature live entertainment, markets, funfair rides, giant snow globes and the much-loved 3D feature lighting.
There will also be a Christmas market selling hot food, drinks, crafts and gifts.
The festival will conclude with the official lights switch-on.
Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing said “The Christmas festivals are a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate.
"After not being able to host them last year, we really hope to see as many residents as possible coming and enjoying the events.
“We are proud that we are able to hold these popular events in our town centres once again.
"It will be fantastic to see all three towns buzzing with visitors and Christmas spirit.
"We have held some wonderful events this year and these three festivals will finish the year off with a bang.”