Hucknall Christmas Tree Festival is back to spread cheer across the town

And entries are open now for individuals, groups, schools and businesses to create a tree to be displayed in Hucknall Parish Church.

Last year, with the pandemic preventing trees being put in the church, organisers instead encouraged people to make wreaths that were hung on the railings outside.

And so successful was that, this year, they are having the best of both worlds with trees in the church first of all and then wreaths outside afterwards.

A fairy cleverly made from recycled items at the last festival

People can either make a tree or a wreath for the festival – and if they are feeling very creative, they can make one of each.

Sylvie Newton, one of the organisers, said: "We get about 1,000 visitors each year, and the festival gives people the chance to support the church and also help local charities.

"However, because of the pandemic and still needing to be careful, we are doing things a bit differently this year.

"We are limiting the number of trees in the festival to 30.

“Anyone wanting take part after that will need to to a wreaths outside, although anyone who has made one of the 30 trees is also welcome to do a wreath as well.

"The trees will be on display for four days from December 1 to December 4 and then after that, we will have wreaths on display outside the church for two weeks until December 18.”

One theme that is likely to run through designs this year is recycling, especially with the COP26 climate conference taking place in Glasgow this week.

Sylvie continued: “Different trees have got different themes but a lot of people do some very clever recycling to create their trees.

“Other groups highlight causes like supporting premature babies and one year, the St John’s Lunch Club make decorations of the Buckingham Palace guards and they were so popular, people bought the decorations afterwards and the group ended up making more throughout the year because people wanted to buy them.”