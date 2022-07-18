Hucknall churches combine for upcoming table-top sale packed with bargains

Hucknall Parish Church and the town’s St John’s Church are holding a table-top sale on Sunday (July 24).

Hucknall's John Godber Centre on Ogle Street

The event will take place at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street in Hucknall from 1pm to 3pm.

It is an opportunity for sellers to declutter and sell unwanted items and for buyers to pick up a bargain and some treasure.

From baby items to books, clothes to coffee mugs all items are welcome as well as crafters and charities to hold stalls at the event.

Entry is free for those looking to buy, with refreshments and cakes on sale and a raffle, with all funds raised from these in support of the two churches.

John Godber is in fact the church hall for Hucknall Parish Church.

Anyone looking to sell items and who wish to book a stall at the event can contact the John Godber team on 0115 963 9633 or by email to [email protected]

