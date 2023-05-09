News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall cinema offering free entry to all Ukraine nationals for Eurovision screening this weekend

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall has announced that it is offering free entry for Ukrainian nationals to the Eurovision Song Contest finals screening this Saturday night.

By John Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 23:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 23:57 BST

For the first time ever, the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final show is being broadcast live into cinemas across the UK, allowing fans to come together and be ‘united by music’ sharing in the incredible experience of celebrating the biggest, brightest, boldest music party of the year on the big screen!

Hosted this year in Liverpool by the BBC on behalf of Ukraine to a global audience of more than 160 million, the Arc Cinema is screening the world’s biggest music event from 7pm and tickets are available online here.

Kelly Golding, manager of the cinema on the High Street, is thrilled to be welcoming any Ukraine nationals living in the area.

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall is offering free entry to Ukraine nationals to watch the Eurovision Song Contest live on the big screen this weekend
She said: “The cinema is very much community-focused and we’re very empathic towards the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We screened a charity film last year with profits going to support Ukraine via the Disasters Emergency Committee.”

“We are regularly running charity screenings, this will be our fourth this year.

And with BBC producers teasing Ukraine tributes throughout the show on Saturday, we wanted to get involved and show support somehow to those affected by the conflict.”

Customers can buy tickets to the Eurovision screening, which starts at 7pm, online now here.

Ukrainian nationals simply show their passport or ID card to receive one complimentary ticket per person.

For more details visit the website here.

