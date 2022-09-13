News you can trust since 1904

Hucknall cinema to show Queen's state funeral on big screen on Monday

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall has announced it will be screening the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19.

By John Smith
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 11:58 am

The country is in mourning following the loss of the beloved monarch last week at the age of 96.

The screening at the High Street cinema will be at 11am on the day.

The Arc Cinema will be showing the Queen's funeral on the big screen at 11am on Monday

Entry is free but pre-booking of seats is essential – book here.

There will be no other shows taking place while the funeral is broadcast – film screenings will resume afterwards at 2pm.

