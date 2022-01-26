Hucknall: clean-up underway at eyesore former Romans and Lord Byron pub site after pressure piled on owners

Earlier this month, Ashfield District Council issued a statutory notice to those who own the Annesley Road plot to take action by clearing rubbish and tidying or face prosecution.

The deadline for the work was February 14 – Valentine’s Day – but it appears the council’s threat has had the desired effect after workers were seen at the site this week.

When up and running, the pub was one of the most iconic venues in Hucknall. But in its latter guise of Romans, last orders was called for the final time in 2007.

Work ins underway to clear away the remains of the old Romans pub. Photo: Brian Pickering

Since then it began to fall into disrepair and the building was deemed unsafe in 2017 and was partly demolished.

Planning permission is in place for total demolition and the building of a new three-storey block containing nine apartments.

This permission was granted in 2019 but, since then, the shell of the old pub has remained and become a subject of frustration for residents.

One of the main stumbling blocks centres on bollards and railings at the front and a large road traffic sign that contractors need Nottinghamshire County Council to remove so they can access the plot.

Also, there is a planning issue dating back to the late 1980s surrounding the location of some land behind the site and who owns it. This is yet to be resolved, the Dispatch understands.

At the time of the ultimatum from the council, Hucknall’s Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), cabinet member for regulatory services, described this as the ‘worst grot spot in Hucknall’.

He added: “I appreciate that the county council is dragging its feet over an issue with bollards and railings at the front of the site.

"I am pushing to resolve this but the owners of the site need to get their act together and keep on top of the state of the area.

"It’s atrocious and we’ve warned them and warned them again.