Hucknall Co-op stores to stay shut on Boxing Day

The retailer hopes that by keeping stores closed on Boxing Day more colleagues can benefit from having a longer break from work.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive, said: “Christmas is a really special time for so many and perhaps even more so this year after we missed out on celebrating the season in the way we wanted last year.

“In recognition of this and in appreciation of everything our retail colleagues have done during the uncertain times of the last 18 months, we will be closing the vast majority of our food stores on Boxing Day.

Co-op food stores in Hucknall will be staying shut for Boxing Day