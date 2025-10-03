Hucknall community celebrates International Day of Older People

A special event to celebrate International Day of Older People has been staged in Hucknall.

Taking place at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street on September 26, the event featured stalls showcasing local organisations and initiatives, pop-up performances from the community and refreshments, the event was organised by Preferred Homes, in partnership with Age UK Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, Radis Community Care and the John Godber Centre.

More than 80 people gathered at the free drop-in event with the opportunity to learn about different community groups and what they have to offer.

Groups with stalls on the day included Re-engage, a charity which hosts tea parties for people aged 75 and up, Music For Everyone, an independent organisation delivering music programmes in Nottingham and Radis Community Care who were on hand to discuss care advice and career opportunities with the local community.

There were also demonstrations from a Zumba Gold class and the Hucknall Ukulele Group.

Twelve pupils from Holgate Primary Academy also entertained guests with songs at the event.

The event was also an opportunity to learn more about Gilbert House – Preferred Homes’ soon-to-open new development in Hucknall being built on the site of the old police station in the town on Watnall Road.

Gilbert House is a 73-apartment extra housing scheme which will be opening its doors next spring.

It will feature 66 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom apartments.

Preferred Homes say the development will meet local needs, providing older people in Hucknall with affordable homes and 24/7 on-site care provided by Radis.

It will also feature a communal space to foster community within the development, landscaped gardens, and a bistro, which will also be open to the public.

Ahead of its opening next year, people aged over-55 who are interested in this type of accommodation and have a care need can find out more about their eligibility at preferredhomes.co.uk/gilbert-house-hucknall-nottingham/

Stephen Sorrell, social partnership director at Preferred Homes Ltd, said: “At Preferred Homes, we are always thinking about how we can bring forward new developments that support the communities we operate in.

"It was a pleasure to bring together local community groups who are delivering exciting and enriching activities in Hucknall.

"We really enjoyed being able to talk to members of the Hucknall community at the event and we look forward to being a part of the Hucknall community with our second scheme in the midlands opening next spring.”

Mel Duffill-Jeffs, strategic director (community services) at Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire, added: “We were delighted to partner with Preferred Homes for this event.

"It gave us a great opportunity to connect with older people in the community and listen to the issues that are important to them, and we look forward to being involved in similar events in the future.”